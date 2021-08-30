Udhayanidhi Stalin distributes sports equipment to SDAT coaches

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday distributed sports equipment to Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) coaches on the occasion of National Sports Day.

The day is celebrated to honour hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand, on his birthday. National Sports Day festival organised by the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department where Udhayanidhi distributed sports equipment, uniforms to SDAT coaches and 100 players of various games.