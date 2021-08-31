STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cauvery delta farmers seek Kerala support on Mekedatu dam row

The farmers pointed out the Cauvery has been the source of irrigation for about 25 lakh acres and drinking water source for about five crore people of Tamil Nadu.

Farmers from Cauvery delta, led by P R Pandian, submitting a petition to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, requesting Kerala's support for Tamil Nadu in the Mekedatu dam

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Cauvery delta farmers on Monday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought the support of his government to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on the issue of Mekedatu dam at the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Led by PR Pandian, president of Tamizhaga All Farmers Orgainsations’ Coordination Committee, they submitted a petition to Vijayan in this regard.

The farmers pointed out the Cauvery has been the source of irrigation for about 25 lakh acres and drinking water source for about five crore people of Tamil Nadu. It also has been a source of irrigation and drinking water for the people of Karaikal in Puducherry. 

For the last 10 years, Karnataka has been releasing only surplus water to Tamil Nadu and refusing to release water on a monthly basis as mentioned in the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the final verdict of the Supreme Court.

This had adversely affected cultivation and drinking-water supply in Tamil Nadu. The Centre has been indirectly supporting Karnataka in its effort to constructing a new dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu, due to political considerations. A new dam would be a violation of the Tribunal’s award and the Supreme Court’s judgment. 

Despite strong protest from farmers of Tamil Nadu, the Karnataka government had prepared a Detailed Project Report and is also likely discuss this at the CWMA meeting scheduled to be held on August 31. Farmers belonging to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, who will be taking part in the meeting, would argue against the construction of a new dam saying that it would have a devastating impact on lower riparian States. 

Being a member of CWMA, Kerala should support Tamil Nadu at the meeting to reject the detailed project report if the authority takes it up for discussion and decides on the basis of majority of members, the petition said.

