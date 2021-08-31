Despite opposition from AIADMK, TN Assembly passes Bill to merge Jaya, Annamalai varsities

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Dr J Jayalalithaa University based in Villupuram is all set to be merged with Annamalai University at Chidambaram with the state Assembly passing a Bill in this regard on Tuesday. Annamalai University will now become an affiliating type of university and colleges situated in the districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Mayiladuthurai will be affiliated to it.

The principal opposition party in the House, the AIADMK, opposed the move strongly by staging a walkout and later, party MLAs staged a road roko in front of Kalaivanar Arangam where the Assembly is functioning now. They were all arrested and let off after a few hours. While the BJP opposed the Bill, the allies of the DMK in the House supported it and the Bill was passed by voice vote.

Deputy Leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam said the Dr J Jayalalithaa University was named after the former Chief Minister in honour of her huge contributions to educational development in the state. But, out of political animosity, the DMK government is merging Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University, he said.

During the past one month, when AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam and former Law Minister CVe Shanmugam levelled similar charges, Chief Minister MK Stalin had categorically denied any political motive behind the move.

#AIADMK MLAs staged a road roko in front of Kalaivanar Arangam protesting the move to merge Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University.

When BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran opposed the Bill, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy justified the government's move, saying the AIADMK regime announced the university without creating necessary infrastructure for it. Pointing out that neither funds were allocated nor registrar or any officials appointed, Ponmudy had said the university existed only in letters.

Ponmudy charged that the previous AIADMK regime had removed the name of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi from the Kalaignar Insurance Scheme and Kalaignar Housing Scheme and hid Kalaignar's name in the name board of Semmozhi park, Koyambedu bus terminus and from a hall in the Queen Mary's College.

The minister also pointed out that unlike the AIADMK government, the present government has not removed Jayalalithaa’s name from the fisheries university and the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University.