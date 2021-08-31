Hearing of plea against Madras University’s ‘private’ law course on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL to restrain Madras University from conducting ML (Private Study) has been filed in the Madras High Court. The petitioner stated the course violated UGC and Bar Council of India (BCI) norms for legal education.

The petitioner, advocate B Ramkumar Adityan, said the UGC prohibits distance education of professional education like law. But, Madras University has admitted 246 students to ML (Private Study) for academic year 2020-21 alone and the department of law at the university has only two permanent faculty.

Ramkumar said that the BCI, in a recent circular, stated that for the appointment of law faculty, any LL.M degree through distance/correspondence course should not be considered a qualification. Similarly, the UGC also prohibited the conduct of professional courses through open or distance education mode by higher education institutions.

The petitioner wants the court to pass an interim stay on the admission notification issued by the university pending disposal of the plea.The plea will be taken up by the First Bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Tuesday.