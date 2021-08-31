STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hearing of plea against Madras University’s ‘private’ law course on Tuesday

The petitioner wants the court to pass an interim stay on the admission notification issued by the university pending disposal of the plea. 

Published: 31st August 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL to restrain Madras University from conducting ML (Private Study) has been filed in the Madras High Court. The petitioner stated the course violated UGC and Bar Council of India (BCI) norms for legal education. 

The petitioner, advocate B Ramkumar Adityan, said the UGC prohibits distance education of professional education like law. But, Madras University has admitted 246 students to ML (Private Study) for academic year 2020-21 alone and the department of law at the university has only two permanent faculty.

Ramkumar said that the BCI, in a recent circular, stated that for the appointment of law faculty, any LL.M degree through distance/correspondence course should not be considered a qualification. Similarly, the UGC also prohibited the conduct of professional courses through open or distance education mode by higher education institutions.

The petitioner wants the court to pass an interim stay on the admission notification issued by the university pending disposal of the plea.The plea will be taken up by the First Bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras University Madras High Court
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp