Puducherry extends online application for UG non-NEET courses to September 7
Earlier, the last date for submission of online application for UG Non-NEET professional and non-professional courses was August 31.
Published: 31st August 2021 04:48 PM | Last Updated: 31st August 2021 04:48 PM | A+A A-
PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has extended the last date for submission of online applications for UG Non-NEET courses till September 7, said a press release on Tuesday.
Earlier, the last date for submission of online application for UG Non-NEET professional and non-professional courses was August 31.
The deadline for filling the online applications has been extended by one more week by the Union Territory government.