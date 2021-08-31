Salem: Woman sustains serious injuries in acid attack by husband

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 47-year-old woman sustained serious injuries in an alleged acid attack by her husband on Monday. Police are on the lookout for Yesudas, the husband, who threw the acid. Revathi (47) from Gugai was living with Yesudas (50) and her three sons. Yesudas reportedly suspected her fidelity and the couple argued regularly, said sources.

On Monday, she had lodged a complaint against her husband at the Town AWPS and went to Salem Old Bus Stand along with her mother. Sources added Yesudas threw acid at her and fled the spot. Revathi sustained injuries on her face and chest and her mother also sustained minor injuries. Onlookers called for an ambulance, after which the duo was admitted to Salem GH. A case was registered.