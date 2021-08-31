Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A day before the reopening of schools, the Tamil Nadu government told the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that school students would not be compelled to attend classes physically and would be permitted to choose online mode of learning too, as an alternate option.

On Tuesday, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, appearing on behalf of the state government, made the statement before a Division Bench comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and K Murali Shankar. The Bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate, K Abdul Vahabudeen of Tirunelveli.

Vahabudeen stated that many parents are afraid to send their children to schools amid the pandemic and the fear of a third wave. Moreover, there are no COVID-19 vaccines available yet for children, he pointed out. Also, children tend to be playful and may not adhere to social distancing and other protocols, which may put them under huge risk of getting infected, he further cited.

He prayed to the court to direct the government to provide an alternate option to school students to attend classes through online mode, in addition to physical classes, and not to compel unwilling students to come to schools.

However, the Advocate General contended that even according to the government orders and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), online learning will continue to be an alternate mode of teaching in schools after reopening. Students willing to study from home with the consent of their parents may be allowed to do so, he quoted from a government order. Similar instructions have been issued for colleges as well, he added.

"The authorities have taken all precautions enabling students to attend classes both through online and physical modes so that there will not be any compulsion on students to attend classes physically," he clarified.

Recording the submissions, the Bench directed the Advocate General to give a written assurance, in the form of an affidavit, that students will not be compelled to attend physical classes. The next hearing would be on September 7. Meanwhile, a notice was issued to the Director of CBSE.