STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC

The petitioner said many parents are afraid to send children to schools amid the pandemic and the fear of a third wave. Moreover, there are no COVID vaccines available yet for children, he pointed out

Published: 31st August 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A day before the reopening of schools, the Tamil Nadu government told the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that school students would not be compelled to attend classes physically and would be permitted to choose online mode of learning too, as an alternate option.

On Tuesday, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, appearing on behalf of the state government, made the statement before a Division Bench comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and K Murali Shankar. The Bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate, K Abdul Vahabudeen of Tirunelveli.

Vahabudeen stated that many parents are afraid to send their children to schools amid the pandemic and the fear of a third wave. Moreover, there are no COVID-19 vaccines available yet for children, he pointed out. Also, children tend to be playful and may not adhere to social distancing and other protocols, which may put them under huge risk of getting infected, he further cited.

He prayed to the court to direct the government to provide an alternate option to school students to attend classes through online mode, in addition to physical classes, and not to compel unwilling students to come to schools.

However, the Advocate General contended that even according to the government orders and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), online learning will continue to be an alternate mode of teaching in schools after reopening. Students willing to study from home with the consent of their parents may be allowed to do so, he quoted from a government order. Similar instructions have been issued for colleges as well, he added.

Photo | R Satish Babu

"The authorities have taken all precautions enabling students to attend classes both through online and physical modes so that there will not be any compulsion on students to attend classes physically," he clarified.

Recording the submissions, the Bench directed the Advocate General to give a written assurance, in the form of an affidavit, that students will not be compelled to attend physical classes. The next hearing would be on September 7. Meanwhile, a notice was issued to the Director of CBSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN schools
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp