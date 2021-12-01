AIADMK govt’s land sale under DVAC scanner

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has launched a probe into the transfer of 3.45 acres of government land in favour of Baashyaam Constructions, a Chennai-based real estate company, and held an inquiry with RS Bharathi, the DMK Rajya Sabha member who brought the issue to the fore.

Bharathi told TNIE he was questioned by the investigating officer about a Government Order (GO) from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department dated February 8. Bharathi had submitted a petition to the then governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking for a criminal complaint to be registered against the then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam, and revenue minister RB Udhayakumar over the issue.

Permission was given for construction of a world-class hypermarket and mall, which would generate 7,500 jobs, but the land was given to a private developer to build residential flats, said Bharathi.

‘Loss of Rs 500 cr as govt transferred land at half the market price’

Aftfter TNIE reported on the G.O. on April 6, Baashyaam had issued a statement saying it had nothing to do with the land. TNIE tried reaching Baashyaam on Tuesday, but the company refused to comment. Bharati had alleged the prime property was alienated at the rate of Rs 12,500 per sq ft for 10.5 acres of government land. The prevalent market rate was almost Rs 25,000 per sq ft, resulting in a loss of Rs 500 crore to the exchequer. He also alleged huge kickbacks were paid.

The alienation of land in favour of a private developer violates the Revenue Standing Order 24, which contemplates it for public purposes in favour of government undertakings, hospitals, electricity sub-stations, bus stands, information technology parks, among other things, said Bharathi. The G.O., accessed by TNIE, showed the government poramboke land in Aminjikarai of Koyambedu, was alienated in favour of a private developer to build a shopping mall and hypermarket.

However, 3.45 acres of the allotted 10.5 acres did not have a patta and was classified as government poramboke – grama natham land. As a result, the developer was unable to get Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority’s (CMDA) clearance to implement the “world class project”. According to the G.O., the developer requested suitable orders to issue a patta and permit the proposed development so it could “provide investment worth Rs 1,575 crore”.

The 3.45 acres had earlier been sold to Saravana Bhavan but as the land did not have a patta, the owners approached officials, who rejected their plea in 2003, the G.O. said. In 2005, Saravana Bhavan was ordered to be evicted and the land was to be transferred as grama natham land and entered into Prohibitory Order Book for protection. As per the G.O., the land was alienated as a special case on payment of land cost at the market value.