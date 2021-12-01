STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DVAC opens lockers in Bank chief’s case

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials opened five lockers belonging to friends of the Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative Bank on Monday.

Published: 01st December 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials opened five lockers belonging to friends of the Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative Bank on Monday.

The DVAC had registered a disproportionate assets case against R Elangovan (57) and his son E Praveen Kumar (27). On October 22, the investigation agency carried out searches at 36 places in Salem,

amakkal, Karur, Chennai and Tiruchy districts. In the raid, foreign currency worth Rs 5.5 lakh, investment in domestic shares for Rs 25 crore and foreign shares valued at Rs 45 crore were identified. In a search conducted at a jewellery shop at Vazhapadi, 20 kg of gold ornaments and 280 kg of silver articles were found to be above the recorded stock.

During the raid, the officials had also found locker keys. On Monday, with the permission of court, the DVAC officials used the keys to open five lockers in cooperative banks and in a nationalized bank and verified the items including documents kept in the lockers.

Rs 45 cr worth foreign shares were identified in the DVAC’s raids at 36 places. Foreign currency worth Rs 5.5 lakh,  domestic share of Rs 25 cr was also identified

280 kg of silver  articles were found during the raids conducted in a jewellery shop at Vazhapadi. Gold ornaments weighing 20 kg were also found 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DVAC
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp