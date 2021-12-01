STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS, OPS expel Anwhar Raajhaa from AIADMK

The expulsion came in the wake of his recent interviews with media criticising party leaders.

Published: 01st December 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and party joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday expelled A Anwhar Raajhaa, secretary, AIADMK's minorities wing, for anti-party activities. The expulsion came a day ahead of the party's executive committee meeting on Wednesday. Raajhaa was also a former minister and MP.

In a joint statement, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said Raajhaa has been expelled since he had acted against the party's principles and has aired views contrary to the decisions taken by the party leadership. Both leaders asked functionaries not to have any truck with Raajhaa.

The expulsion came in the wake of his recent interviews with media criticising party leaders. At the district secretaries meeting last week, Raajhaa had reportedly apologised to Palaniswami for criticising him in the singular in an interview.  Even after the district secretaries meeting, Raajhaa continued to air his views on party affairs on TV channels and this could be the reason for his expulsion.

