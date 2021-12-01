Heavy rains wash waste from dump into Tamil Nadu's Marudaiyaru river

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A few residents have alleged that waste in the garbage dumpyard wasn't disposed under the bio-mining project on time and due to the recent heavy rains, the garbage was washed into the Marudaiyaru river.

The dump, belonging to Perambalur Municipality, is located near Neduvasal. According to sources, the municipality started a bio-mining project at a cost of Rs 3.18 crore in 2019 and the contract was awarded to 'Our Land Pvt Ltd'.

​It was promised that the dump would be cleared by August 2021. However, the project has not been completed. Heavy rains over the last few weeks have led the waste into the Marudaiyaru river through its canal in Neduvasal. Plastic waste is being found in large quantities from Neduvasal to Kurumbapalayam.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, N Vivekanandan, a resident of Neduvasal said, "We have been following the ongoing bio-mining project at the dump and urging the authorities to complete it soon. However, they have been delaying its completion. Now, the mixing of waste will pollute the river and also affect groundwater quality. We can't use the river water even for our cattle. On stretches where water might eventually dry out, the waste will remain, thereby affecting the environment."

S Ragavan, a social activist from Perambalur said, "Had the authorities completed the project as per schedule, this might not have happened. Garbage is constantly being dumped into branch streams of the Marudaiyaru in several villages like Nochiyam. This has been discussed almost at every village council meeting. However, no action has been taken. The district administration should monitor not only the Marudaiyaru and its streams but also all waterbodies in the district."

When The New Indian Express contacted, Perambalur Municipal Commissioner S Kumari Mannan said, "We removed the garbage by September from the dump in Neduvasal. We have stored plastic waste there only because it has to go to a private cement plant in Ariyalur. As far as I know, these wastes do not mix in the Marudaiyaru."