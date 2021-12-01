Leopard spotted in Coimbatore suburb

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of Senthamil Nagar near Kuniyamuthur, a suburb in Coimbatore, are gripped by fear after a leopard was spotted in the neighbourhood recently. The residents said they are confined to their houses since Monday.

After a video showing the big cat prowling in the area, the locals approached the Coimbatore Forest department officials and they decided to set up cameras to monitor movement of the animal. More than 700 families live in the locality.

K Musthafa, a resident, told TNIE, “Initially, we did not believe it but were convinced about the animal’s presence after seeing the video. While we usually sit in front of our houses in the evening to get some fresh air, since Monday we have been confined to our houses.”

He said representatives from a mosque alerted people on the presence of the leopard and warned them against venturing out. “We request the Forest department to depute more strength and monitor the leopard’s movement, since the visibility at night is poor here due to lack of street lights,” Musthafa said.

P Sandhiya, Forest Range Officer of Madukkarai who visited the area, confirmed the presence of a leopard after analysing the scat and hair of the big cat at the places visited by the animal. “We have decided to fix camera traps to monitor the movement of the leopard. If required, we may place a cage, trap the leopard and release it inside the forest. However, this will be done after consultation with senior forest officials,” she said.