L&T violated pact on Smart City works: Durai Murugan

The minister, speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting on the project, said it was in direct violation to the agreement, as the company had agreed to work on the project themselves.

Published: 01st December 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan on Tuesday charged Larsen & Toubro (L&T) of violating their tender agreements in the Smart City project in Vellore, by engaging sub-contractors to do the works. 

The minister, speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting on the project, said it was in direct violation to the agreement, as the company had agreed to work on the project themselves. He said the works were done hurriedly and with no coordination between departments, which showed in the output as streets remain all muddy and in battered conditions.

“I gave instructions during the meeting, and will do a field inspection on December 12, checking every street. We have told officials concerned to make sure that streets are in proper condition. If not, we will take steps to initiate action,” Water resources minister Durai Murugan said.

