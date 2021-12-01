STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC dismisses life convict’s plea seeking remission

Published: 01st December 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld the State government’s decision denying premature release to a life convict who was involved in a gang sexual assault case in Virudhunagar in 1998.

The man P Veera Bhaarathi was convicted and awarded a death sentence in 1999 for the gang sexual assault and murder of a Class IX student, but the punishment was later commuted to a life sentence. After the State government rejected his request for remission in 2008, Bhaarathi filed several petitions before the High Court and the Supreme Court, challenging it.

Based on the directions issued by the courts, the government reconsidered his request by forming an advisory board in 2017. But the board found him ineligible and once again his request was rejected, challenging which he filed the present petition. Arguing his case as party-in-person (argue one’s own case without engaging advocate) by availing himself of parole, Bhaarathi alleged that the reports given against him by the prison authorities are manipulation and that the board failed to consider his ‘good conduct’ while making the decision. He also cited a letter given by the Superintendent of Palayamkottai Central Prison which said that there was ‘nil complaint’ against the convict.

But the Additional Public Prosecutor opposed the petition by referring to two adverse remarks against the convict after his transfer to the Madurai Central Prison, which included collecting money or commission from remand prisoners promising to get bail for them. A Division Bench observed that Bhaarathi’s allegation of manipulation of documents is ill-conceived. The judges added that good conduct is not the only factor for considering premature release and there are other factors that are not favourable to the petitioner. 

