Madurai rape: Commissioner asks officers to keep tabs on constables under them

“If a policeman has a history of ill-treating women, he should never be assigned any case that concerns women.

Published: 01st December 2021 05:36 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A day after a police constable attached with Thilagar Thidal Police Station was arrested for allegedly raping a woman, City Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha urged Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to keep tabs on the police constables in their jurisdictions.

During a meeting in his chamber on Tuesday, the Commissioner instructed the officials to be aware of the nature of police constables under them, and segregate them based on their attitude, performance and pending charges if any. “If a policeman has a history of ill-treating women, he should never be assigned any case that concerns women. Surprise inspections should also be carried out to weed out misconduct from the department,” he said.

It may be noted that grade I police constable V Murugan (41) attached with the Thilagar Thidal Police Station intercepted a vehicle on Sunday, and allegedly raped the woman riding pillion after taking her to a lodge forcibly. He also allegedly stole the victim’s money and withdrew more cash from her bank account using ATM card. 

AWPS South police arrested him on Monday under sections 366, 342, 376 (2)(A), 392 and 506 (ii) of the IPC. The officials subsequently placed Murugan under suspension, and preparation of a chargesheet against him is underway.

