No mosquito nets in  Tiruppur GH fever ward, patients, visitors worried

With dengue cases rising, patients and relatives are shocked and worried to find no mosquito nets installed for dengue patients in the fever ward at Tiruppur Government Hospital (GH).

Published: 01st December 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: With dengue cases rising, patients and relatives are shocked and worried to find no mosquito nets installed for dengue patients in the fever ward at Tiruppur Government Hospital (GH). Currently, 11 dengue patients including seven minors are undergoing treatment in the fever ward at the GH, sources said.

A visitor told TNIE, “I visited my relative at the fever ward and when I was leaving, another patient in the ward told me that two others tested positive for dengue two days ago in the ward. I was shocked to find that mosquito nets were not installed around dengue patients. As the virus is passed from one person to another, no measures have been taken. Despite complaining to the nurse and others, no action was taken.”

When contacted, Tiruppur Medical College Hospital dean R Murugesan said, “We are aware of the risk. Around 30 large mosquito nets are sent for washing and we have already sprayed disinfectants in the fever wards in the hospital. New mosquito nets will be installed at the earliest.” The dean added that they have placed an order for all mosquito nets.

Comments

