Ramnad man dies in wall collapse; TN reels from rain aftermath

Flood water submerges the Karuppanthurai bridge in Tirunelveli | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM/TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu continues to witness the aftermath of the rains as an 82-year-old man died after his house collapsed following downpour at Sembilankudi village in Ramanathapuram on Monday night. The body of A Mariyaraj (82), who lived alone in the house, was recovered from the rubble on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile the much-expected season for cotton farmers came to an abrupt end with excessive rainfall reportedly destroying more than 60 per cent of the total crop in Tiruchy district. Similarly, a total of 890 hectares of paddy were damaged owing to waterlogging. 

Coonoor residents suffered a massive power outage lasting eight hours — from Monday midnight to 6.45 am on Tuesday — due to heavy rains in the district. TNEB sources attributed the power cut to tree branches falling on overhead wires. Forest Minister K Ramachandran said rescue teams were working throughout the day to remove trees that fell in nine places and clear traffic. 

In Madurai, a portion of the Chief Education Office’s compound wall collapsed at Tamukkam on Tuesday following rains. Further, rainwater mixed with sewerage, and flooded low lying areas, including Periyar Nagar in the city which houses around 300 residents.

