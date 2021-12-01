Sexual abuse: Custody of nursing college correspondent extended

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The Dindigul Mahila Court has granted police custody of private nursing college correspondent P Jothimurugan till December 10. Jothimurugan was booked under various sections, including those in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, following complaints from students.



Students of the college in Muthanampatti had staged a protest on November 19, alleging that the college correspondent had sexually abused many students. Of the three students, who came forward to file police complaint, two are aged below 18. Following the protests, the college was closed indefinitely and hostel warden Archana was arrested for allegedly sending girls to Jothimurugan’s residence.

Meanwhile, Jothimurugan surrendered at Polur Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvannamalai on November 23 and was lodged in Vellore Central Prison. He was produced at Dindigul Mahila Court on November 26. After three days of police custody, he was again produced at the court on Monday. The court granted police custody of both Jothimurugan and Archana till December 10.