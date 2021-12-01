STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Speed up semi-ring road project, demand Tiruchy residents

A part of the semi-ring road which could save motorists up to 20 km is yet to be thrown open for traffic, as a nod for a crucial railway bridge near Kumaramangalam is awaited for years.

Published: 01st December 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the major roadblock in Tiruchy road overbridge finally coming to an end, residents and social activists are shifting their attention to the semi-ring road project which remains unfinished owing to lack of a nod from the Southern Railway.

The project was proposed around 2006 in a bid to reduce traffic in Tiruchy city. It proposed to connect five national highways such as Tiruchy-Karur, Tiruchy-Madurai, Tiruchy-Dindigul, Tiruchy-Pudukkottai and Tiruchy-Thanjavur. However, land acquisition has taken place at snail's pace and it took over 10 years to complete the road work between the Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Madurai highway.

However, a part of the semi-ring road which could save motorists up to 20 km is yet to be thrown open for traffic, as a nod for a crucial railway bridge near Kumaramangalam is awaited for years. Residents have urged political leaders from the district to take action in this regard.

"Completion of this bridge can prove to be a game changer, as vehicles plying towards Tiruchy airport or Thanjavur from Madurai can easily save up to 19 km and avoid all the city traffic. We hope legislators understand the importance of the issue. Just like how the Tiruchy road overbridge nod was received from the Defence Ministry, we hope they take efforts to get clearance from the Southern Railway," said S Sakthivel, a native of Mandaiyur.

Tired of waiting for the Highways Department to complete the road works, motorists familiar with the route earlier this year started utilising the 12.7 km stretch between Mathur and Thuvakudi on the Pudukkottai and Thanjavur Highway. However, a similar attempt could not be taken up on the Thanjavur-Madurai stretch, owing  to the incomplete bridge.

Shankar K, a lorry driver, said, "Once we started taking the Mathur-Thuvakudi stretch, it saved us from travelling in a lot of traffic. We will be very happy to utilise the remaining semi-ring road stretch as it can save us a lot of time. For a long time, the high-level bridge over the Koraiyur river and railway bridge have been pending. Now, the authorities have finally completed the high-level bridge. We hope the railway bridge work also ends soon."

When contacted, a senior NHAI official said, "We are in the final stages of getting the nod from the Southern Railway. The Railway has asked for certain specifications in the bearings used in it and we are finalising talks to produce them. We hope to produce the bearings and complete the construction of the railway bridge by May 2022."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
semi-ring road Tiruchy city
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp