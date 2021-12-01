STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu logs 718 new COVID-19 cases; 11 fatalities

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 751 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,82,943, leaving 8,200 active infections.

Published: 01st December 2021 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid19, Mumbai

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: New COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Chennai as Tamil Nadu reported 718 infections on Wednesday, including returnees from Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Bangladesh, taking the tally to 27,27,635.

Eleven people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 36,492 till date, a health department bulletin said.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 751 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,82,943, leaving 8,200 active infections.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for 117 and 118 cases respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

The state capital had reported 105 cases on Monday and 115 the next day, while Coimbatore logged 109 cases on Tuesday.

A total of 1,00,562 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,43,70,909.

As many as 24 districts reported below 10 COVID-19 infections, while Tenkasi and Theni both recorded zero new cases, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp