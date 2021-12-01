Woman 'possessed by Mariamman' chases away COVID vaccination team in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Even as the Puducherry health department is striving to achieve its goal of cent percent vaccination against COVID, an elderly woman chased away the nurse who went to vaccinate her by appearing to be possessed by Kali in the form of Mariamman. A video of the incident that took place outside her house in Mettupalayam in Puducherry on Monday went viral on social media.

In Puducherry, health workers are going door-to-door to vaccinate against COVID-19 with the aim of achieving 100% vaccination. In this connection, health workers and nurses went to the thatched house of an elderly couple living in Mettupalayam to vaccinate them.

When the health team counselled them and the nurse took the hand of the woman to inoculate her, she suddenly removed her slippers and behaved like she was possessed.

Though the nurse continued to say that nothing would happen and she will be protected by taking the vaccine, she started shouting that Marriamman has come. Her husband told them to leave and refused to hear anything, following which the health team left.