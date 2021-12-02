OPS, EPS in a hurry, announce elections for coordinator, joint coordinator posts

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after amending the party bylaws enabling primary members of the party to elect the coordinator and joint coordinator as a pair by casting a single vote, the AIADMK today announced its elections to these posts on December 7.

The filing of nominations begins tomorrow (December 3) and ends on Saturday (December 4). Former Ministers C Ponnaiyan and Pollachi V Jayaraman will be election commissioners for this election.

It is for the first time that the nomination for the post of the top leadership of AIADMK is going to be filed by a pair of leaders. Currently, O Panneerselvam is the coordinator and Edappadi K Palaniswami is the joint coordinator and they are expected to file their nomination papers on Friday.

Except for this pair of leaders, no other pair is expected to contest for these posts. However, this election will turn into an interesting one in case of another pair of leaders filing their nomination.

For both leaders, each primary member of the party will be casting a single vote. The primary members of the party who have been members for at least five years and above five years are eligible to cast their votes in this election.

According to the schedule, the scrutiny of nominations will be done on December 5. The last date for filing nominations will be December 7. Elections, if needed, will take place on December 6 and elections will take place on December 7 and the results will be declared on December 8.

If the nomination is received from only one pair of functionaries for the top two posts, the candidates are expected to be declared elected unopposed on December 5 itself.

Usually, AIADMK’s organisational elections take place for the grassroots level posts first, followed by the election for the post of general secretary (now coordinator and joint coordinator) at the end. This time around, it is happening topsy turvy.

AIADMK's organisational elections will take place in two phases between December 13 and 23. The first phase of elections will take place on December 13 and 4 for 35 party districts while the second phase of elections will take place on December 22 and 23 for 40 districts.