Puducherry gets action plan to eliminate single-use plastics

Plastic waste forms more than 10 percent of the total waste generated in UT, as identified by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCC).

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Tax holidays for firms interested in setting up manufacturing units for alternatives to Single Use Plastic items, buy back schemes, arranging financial assistance to those interested in selling alternative products, setting up of collection centres for plastic waste, reprocessing of plastic waste and creating awareness, form part of Puducherry’s action plan to eliminate plastics in the Union Territory.

Plastic waste forms more than 10 percent of the total waste generated in UT, as identified by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCC). Approximately 25 TPD tons of Plastic Waste is generated in the UT. Already 8 types of SUP articles have been banned with effect from August 2, 2019.  A ‘State Special Task Force’ and ‘District Level Task Force’ have been constituted on July 8, 2021 under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary and the District Collector respectively, for taking measures to eliminate SUP. The enforcement officers of Municipalities, Revenue, Food Safety and Pollution Control committee (PPCC) will submit monthly progress report to the Member Secretary, State Level Special Task Force on the number of enforcement drives, action taken against violations, fine imposed and Quantity of banned plastic seized.

No SUP in Government Offices, functions, Tourist places would be enforced on priority. The Commercial Centres which are not using SUP will be honoured by providing ‘Green Award’. In order to facilitate the needy peoples or firms to get idea about availability of all products, it is proposed to host comprehensive database on availability of alternate product in municipality and commune panchayats and PPCC   websites. It is also proposed to encourage research in developing alternate packaging material by way of offering Grant-in-Aid.

Training for processing of leaf for food packaging materials will be provided to SHGs in Block Development Office , who are already making cloth and paper bags . It is proposed to install stalls for eight alternative materials in many places of the UT for uninterrupted availability of low cost materials to the needy vendors. Financial assistance will be organised through banks, NABARD etc. For reducing cost of the alternate products, it is proposed to print advertisement of brand owner products on the non-woven /cloth bags, paper cups

Waste collection centre
All the 24 Brand Owners of personal care products having their production unit in Puducherry will be directed to establish their product waste collection centre under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) in collaboration with local bodies.

