Tamil Nadu health secretary escapes unhurt after his car meets with a minor accident

The health secretary's car was reportedly part of the convoy of health minister Ma Subramanian.

Published: 02nd December 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan (File| EPS)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A car in which Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has been travelling met with a minor accident on Thursday. However he escaped unhurt, reports said.

The SUV hit a barricade and a median on the Madurai airport premises.

The health secretary's car was reportedly part of the convoy of health minister Ma Subramanian. The minister had inspected the screening facility launched at the Madurai airport following the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and was heading to inspect the Government Rajaji Hospital when the SUV in which Radhakrishnan was following hit a barricade. The front portion of the car was reportedly damaged.

After the accident, Radhakrishnan continued his journey in another car. 

