To build cordial relationship, officials distribute aid to tribals

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As part of efforts to maintain good rapport with tribals, officials of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) have implemented a slew of initiatives like arranging jobs, distributing tin roof sheets and gifting smartphones to students to attend online classes.

The initiative is significant as a cordial relationship between tribals and forest officials would help in preventing wildlife offences like poaching and smuggling. Elumalai, a tribal student studying wireman course at Anaikatti ITI, said, “I have three siblings and my father could not buy me a smartphone. The forest department gave us one.” “Considering my plight, the department gave us a phone,” he said.

A social work graduate has been appointed as temporary hostel warden at Topslip residential school and the forest department has assured to give her salary. “Tribals in ATR are engaged in various forest department works for generations. Without their participation, forests cannot be preserved. We come to know that students were facing difficulties in attending online classes. We gifted smartphones to three students,” said MG Ganesan Dy Director of ATR. Further, he said steps were being taken to install solar lights in tribal settlements.