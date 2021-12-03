STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power supply disconnected in plastic factory in Puducherry for manufacturing SUP items

By the order of the Secretary, Environment, power connection of the unit has been disconnected immediately, said an official press release from the Department of Science , Technology and Environment.

Published: 03rd December 2021

The factory was found involved in manufacturing single-use plastic products, which are banned in Puducherry.



By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Electricity department has disconnected the power supply to M/s. Guberan Plastics located in Pinnachikuppam road which was found involved in manufacturing single-use plastic products, which are banned in Puducherry.

The disconnection was based on the recommendation of the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee during an inspection carried out by the Senior Environmental Engineer.

Department of Science Technology and Environment has found the factory manufacturing briyani sheet, plastic bags. By the order of the Secretary, Environment, power connection of the unit has been disconnected immediately, said an official press release from the Department of Science , Technology and Environment.

