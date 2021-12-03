Stalin urges officials to expedite relief works in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, during his visit to the rain-affected areas in Thoothukudi on Thursday, urged officials to restore normalcy in the district on a war footing.

On the day, Stalin visited inundated areas in Bryant Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Muthammal Colony and Rahumath Nagar. He also gave away Rs 42.60 lakh worth welfare assistance including rice bags, groceries, bed sheets and mats to 3,000 beneficiaries.

While chairing a review meeting at Thoothukudi Corporation office, the CM enquired about the restoration works and relief measures taken to tide over the crisis. Urging to expedite the works immediately, he asked the Corporation to come up with an integrated plan to relieve the coastal city from water stagnation recurring every Northeast monsoon season, and instructed the officials to steadfastly remove the encroachments on waterways.

Stalin wanted the district administration to convert low-lying stone bridges across streams and rivers into bridges. He also appealed to continue special medical camps to control seasonal diseases, and replace all the damaged electricity poles. Meanwhile, farmers appealed to the CM to release their insurance claims as they have lost rabi crops due to the off-seasonal rains.

Stalin, other leaders wish K Veeramani

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his birthday wishes to Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, who turned 89 on Thursday. In his message, Stalin said Veeramani has been holding the ideological flag since he was 11 years old. MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan also extended their wishes.

