STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Farmers want rainfed ponds to be brought under Mathikettan ayacut

An official at the collectorate said the Tamil Nadu government allocated Rs 9.5 crore to strengthen the Mathikettan canal last month.

Published: 03rd December 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representation (File Photo | EPS)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: When the heavens open up, it helps spread a smile on the faces of the farmers of eastern parts the district, for they are fully dependent on the rains to replenish the ponds in their area. Ask them, they would say the authorities have been turning a blind eye to their decades-old demand to bring the rainfed ponds in the area under the ambit of Mathikettan ayacut.

President of Kuthapanchan panchayat, K Jayarani, said though the canal runs through the panchayat, ponds in Ootrupathukulam, Sathankulam, Azhagannerikulam, Vadakku Pettaikulam, Therku Pettaikulam, Nochikulam, Periyakulam, Onaiyankulam, Sankanerikulam and Attidachikulam were not brought under the ayacut area.

In her letter to the Chief Minister, Collector and Public Works Department (PWD) officials of Chittar basin division, Jayarani said if the ponds in her panchayat are brought under ayacut area, it would help irrigate more than 4,500 acres of farmland.

A farmer from Kalathimadam, K Ramalakshmanan, said when they are begging for water for their crops, the PWD officials, every year, are draining the excess water from Chittar into the sea via Thamirabarani. "The State government should intervene in the issue and should bring more ponds in the area under ayacut," he urged.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Executive Engineer of PWD, Chittar basin division, Sivakumar, said he had received representations from the farmers demanding water to various ponds. "Chittar basin division provides water to 466 ponds including 150 rainfed ones across Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts. Apart from five per cent of ponds, the water has been given to all other ponds, thanks to the heavy rains this year. We will consider the farmers' demands. At the same time, we have to ensure that the water inflow to the bigger ayacut tanks located in Manur, Vallamadai and Gangaikondan are not affected," he added.

An official at the collectorate said the State government allocated Rs 9.5 crore to strengthen the Mathikettan canal last month. "We have received petitions from the farmers seeking water connectivity to their rainfed ponds. We are forwarding them to the departments concerned," he added.

Farmers dig 'their own' channel

The farmers in Alangulam Taluk brought excess water from Mathikettan canal to the rainfed ponds in the area by spending lakhs of rupees out of their own pockets. Sources said the farmers dug minor irrigation channels connecting Mathikettan canal and the rainfed ponds by using PVC and plastic pipes to suck the water out of the canal. "The canal that gets water from Chittar via Nagalkulam helps replenish several ponds located in Poolangulam and Andipatti panchayats and Alangulam town," they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mathikettan ayacut
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp