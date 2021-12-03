TANGEDCO nixes order mandating Covid vaccine for salary

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Three days after issuing a circular making it mandatory for its employees to take both doses of Covid-19 vaccine to receive their December salary, the TANGEDCO on Thursday revoked the circular. The circular had created unrest among the workforce, and they cited the Madras High Court that stated the decision to receive vaccines should be left to the sole discretion of the individual and none should be compelled.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Chief Engineer, Madurai, Umadevi, in the circular directed all employees to take the vaccine, failing which, their December salary was to be withheld. “This circular has been issued as per a decision taken in a meeting led by the TANGEDCO chairman on November 26.

If any employee cannot take the jab due to medical reasons, a medical certificate confirming the same should be submitted. Executive Engineers are hereby directed to ensure compliance of the order and submit a status report of the same,” the circular added.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Trade Union Joint Action Committee State Joint General Secretary R Muthulingam said, “Many people who took the vaccine have lost their lives. There is no guarantee that vaccination can stop the outbreak. Further, Siddha and Homeopathy doctors don’t recommend this jab.” Referring to the labour laws and regulations, he added an employer is allowed to withhold salary only when a mistake is committed by an employee, or when disciplinary action is initiated against the employee.

When contacted, TANGEDCO Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhani said he had only asked officials to urge employees to get vaccinated as they mingle with the public. “Chief Engineer Umadevi due to her over enthusiasm issued that circular, and withholding salary was not a decision taken during the meeting. Now, that circular has been revoked, and a new circular has been issued requesting employees to take both the doses,” he added.