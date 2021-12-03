TN makes Tamil compulsory to get government jobs

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an aim to give preference to Tamils in State government jobs, the TN government on Friday passed a Government Order making Tamil language paper mandatory in all the examinations conducted for filling posts in government departments and public sector undertakings.

The government has also scrapped the General English part from the Group IV exams and made a General Tamil paper as both a qualifying and scoring paper, thereby enhancing the chances of aspirants from rural pockets to get into government jobs.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said, “People who are not from the State have been given government jobs in the past. As informed in the Assembly, we wanted to ensure that people of the State get posted in government jobs”.

Until now, candidates not having adequate knowledge of Tamil were eligible for government jobs if they were to fulfil other qualifications mandated by recruiting agencies. Such candidates had to pass a Tamil language paper (Class II standard) within two years of their appointment.

“Now, those who choose Hindi or other languages in school will have to learn Tamil separately to pass the SSLC-level qualifying exams for getting into Group I and II posts. This will increase the chances of those who studied Tamil,” said U Sivabalan, a faculty at Shankar IAS Academy. According to the Order, the paper will be of descriptive nature. “Only if a candidate scores a minimum of 40 marks, their answer sheet of the main exams will be evaluated,” it said.

Order to help rural government school students secure jobs

Similarly, the objective type examinations conducted for Group IV jobs will not have a General English portion in Part A. “Part A will only have General Tamil for 150 marks and Part B will consist of general knowledge, aptitude and mental ability for another 150 marks.

“The candidate has to score a minimum of 40 marks out of 150 in Part A of the paper,” the G.O said. The order will thus give government school students from rural areas, who are deprived of quality English education due to social and economic factors, a chance to get selected in Group IV posts such as junior assistant, bill collector, field surveyor, and VAO.

“The move has renewed the job dreams of thousands of candidates from downtrodden families in rural areas,” said Sivabalan. The G.O will be applicable for all recruitments to be carried out by TNPSC, Teachers Recruitment Board, TN Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, Medical Services Recruitment Board and TN Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee.

When asked about whether the government plans to increase reservations for women in government jobs, Thiaga Rajan said, “This is just the beginning. The recruitment had not been conducted for years. There are a lot of backlogs and legal issues. A lot more reforms are in the pipeline.”