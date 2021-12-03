STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN ready to fight Covid variant challenge, no need for panic: Ma Subramanian

Addressing media persons at Madurai, he said, “Two per cent of air passengers arriving from non-high-risk countries are subjected to Covid-19 tests through random sampling.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian inspects the Coimbatore International Airport as part of Covid-19 precautions on Thursday evening | u rakesh kumar

By Express News Service

MADURAI/TIRUCHY/COIMBATORE: Swab samples drawn randomly from air passengers arriving from non-high-risk countries would be tested for Covid-19 for free at the four international airports — Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchy, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday.

Addressing media persons at Madurai, he said, “Two per cent of air passengers arriving from non-high-risk countries are subjected to Covid-19 tests through random sampling. These RT-PCR tests are now conducted by the Airport Authority of India for Rs 600 each. Henceforth, the tests would be conducted by the Health Department for free for passengers coming from non-high-risk countries and economically-backward people arriving from high-risk countries.”

Following concerns over the high cost of Rapid RT-PCR tests conducted at the airport, the cost has been brought down to Rs 3,400 from Rs 4,000 per test; the result is delivered in about 40 minutes, he said. On Thursday, Subramanian, along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, inspected testing facilities at Madurai, Tiruchy, and Coimbatore International Airports.

“Air passengers arriving from the 11 high-risk countries are subjected to mandatory RT-PCR tests on the airport premises and are sent on mandatory one-week home quarantine if they test negative. They are made to stay at the holding area inside the airport until the results arrive in about five-six hours,” he added.
At Tiruchy, he said, “This district recorded the highest footfall from the notified high-risk countries for the Omicron variant. As many as 663 passengers arrived on two flights from Singapore, and one from Sri Lanka on Thursday. All the passengers tested negative for Covid-19.”

A separate ward has been set up for the Omicron variant at Tiruchy Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). While asking people to be cautious as the new variant reportedly spread faster than the Delta variant, he asked them not to panic as the State has made all the required arrangements, he added.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, “So far, the Omicron variant has been identified in 30 countries and 1,807 passengers reached Tamil Nadu from the high-risk countries recently. None tested positive for the variant in Tamil Nadu.”

On dengue cases, he said, so far 617 dengue cases have been reported in the State. The Collectors have been asked to take decisions accordingly, he added.

