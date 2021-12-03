TNSTC drivers keep students on edge

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Students are a stressed lot these days; not because of studies, but because of the hassle they endure to reach schools. Many students complained that TNSTC drivers do not wait for them to board the bus and shared experiences of almost being injured or falling while boarding.

K Sindhu (name changed), a Class IX student, commutes to school by 4B and boards the bus at RS Road bus stop near Kinathukadavu. On Thursday, the driver took off without waiting for her to board. “I was on the footboard and panicked when the bus started moving, she told TNIE over the phone, adding that the conductor scolded her and her friends. She said such incidents were a routine affair on the route.

K Arunachalam, who regularly travels on route 4B from Mettuvavi to Pollachi said, “The crew do not think about safety of passengers, especially students and senior citizens. Before students get on to the bus, drivers start moving exposing children to danger.” He added that crew do not treat students with respect as they travel using bus passes.

Like Sindhu, many students commuting by bus to school narrated similar issues. R Dhanasekaran (name changed), a Class XII student at a school in Vadavalli told TNIE, “Students mostly come in groups to board the buses. In my case, a lot of buses (1C) are operating in the Maruthamalai route. When the drivers find a bigger group at the bus stop, they do not stop at the bus stop, especially in the evenings. Because of this, we are forced to run to catch the bus. Girl students’ face a lot of struggles to travel on government buses.”

S Basha, president of the parent-teacher association president at Mettupalayam government girls’ HS school, said, “Crew is forced to meet revenue target. So, the drivers avoid taking students because they travel free and the buses get crowded. Due to this, many students from rural areas are affected.” Providing a possible solution, he opined, “Branch managers should operate additional services in routes where a large number of students travel.”

When contacted, Chief Educational Officer N Geetha told TNIE that the school education department would be holding a meeting with the TNSTC officials to come up with a solution. A senior official in TNSTC Coimbatore region said they would look into the particular issue.