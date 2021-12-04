Periyar University sends convocation invites to PhD scholars

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Periyar University has invited PhD students to its 20th convocation to be held on December 6. TNIE highlighted the disappointment of students at not being invited for the event in the December 2 issue.

The university kept the PhD scholars out of the event citing the pandemic situation and invited only undergraduate and postgraduate students.

A university professor confirmed that the university changed its decision and sent invites to PhD students on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan thanked TNIE for bringing the issue to the attention of varsity administration. "We are inviting 565 PhD students to take part in the convocation, and the degrees will be conferred on them," he said.