Second death due to vomiting, diarrhoea in Vellore village in two days

Two days after a 61-year-old man died of vomiting and diarrhoea at Allivaram village in Pennathur, a four-year-old boy died of the same reasons in the village on Friday. 

Published: 04th December 2021 05:32 AM

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two days after a 61-year-old man died of vomiting and diarrhoea at Allivaram village in Pennathur, a four-year-old boy died of the same reasons in the village on Friday. After fear spread among the villagers, health officials set up a medical camp staffed by 30 medical workers, including five doctors from the Kaniyampadi Primary Health Centre, in the locality.

“Water samples from all the houses in the village and stool samples from the deceased boy and two ill villagers have been taken for testing. We are awaiting the results. In the meantime, a medical camp has been set up to treat Allivaram residents,” said Banumathi, district deputy director of health services.

Health officials suspect contaminated water to be the reason for the deaths and said medical teams will be stationed in the village for a week. Meanwhile, Collector Kumaravel Pandiyan, along with Anaicut MLA AP Nandhakumar, inspected the area. In an interaction with media later in the day, the collector said that the elderly man had consumed fish before he fell sick and that an investigation into the death is underway. 

The villagers alleged that the dumping of medical waste from the government Adukkamparai hospital into Allivaram lake is spreading diseases in their area. They also urged the district administration to resolve waterlogging on the streets.

