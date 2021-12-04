STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, Tenkasi farmers will sell produce directly to Kerala govt 

If all goes as per plans, the Kerala government will soon commence direct purchase of produce from Tenkasi farmers, eliminating the role of middlemen.

Farmers, Agriculture

(File Photo | EPS)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: If all goes as per plans, the Kerala government will soon commence direct purchase of produce from Tenkasi farmers, eliminating the role of middlemen. The Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) and six Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) from Tamil Nadu are scheduled to sign an agreement on Wednesday (December 8) in Tenkasi to begin direct trading of vegetables.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Department, which is facilitating the deal said, “The officials and Tenkasi farmers already met on Thursday and discussed terms. According to the proposed pact, the Horticorp will directly procure vegetables from six FPOs in Tenkasi district at prices fixed by the Uzhavar Santhai, and sell the same to consumers in Kerala. The middlemen at the vegetable markets here and Kerala will have no role in this trade. Kerala consumers will benefit more from this new pact.” 

Explaining the benefits for Tamil Nadu farmers from the deal, a marketing official of Agricultural department said the farmers will no longer have to pay 10 per cent commission to middlemen. “These middlemen fix the price of vegetables in the markets, mostly through auction. If a farmer sells his produce for `10,000, he has to pay `1,000 commission to these middlemen, and also bear transportation costs. At the same time, the middlemen will sell the vegetables for about Rs 13,000 to the middlemen in Kerala who further sell them to their consumers at nearly Rs 20,000. So, the middlemen in the supply chain have been doubling the vegetable prices,” he explained.

After this pact is inked, farmers can directly sell the produce to FPOs, which will then sell it to Horticorp. “The Horticorp will also pay the FPOs one per cent of the total produce cost towards administrative expenses,” the official added. Speaking to TNIE, Thenpothigai Collective Farming Farmer Producer Company Ltd Chairman K Zaheer Hussain said the Horticorp should ensure more benefits reach the Tenkasi farmers.

“Through this agreement, consumers in Kerala will get vegetables at 30 to 40 per cent cheaper prices. In this situation, a mere commission-cut is not enough for farmers in Tenkasi. The farmers have to bear the cost of transporting the produce to FPOs. So, the Horticorp should at least transfer five per cent of benefits to the farmers and two per cent to the FPOs,” he added.

Hussain also opposed Horticorp’s condition to pay up one day after the purchase. “During the recent meeting, Kerala officials said they will pay us for the vegetables the next day of purchase. However, the FPOs need to pay the farmers on the spot. Hence, the Horticorp should at least pay half the total amount during the purchase. Further, the Tamil Nadu government should take steps for fixing a minimum support price for vegetables as it is being done for paddy and sugarcane,” he demanded.

