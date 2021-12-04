STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three including two women medicos die after cab rams into two-wheeler on National Highway in TN

Three women medicos of Tirunelveli Government Medical College who were returning home on a two-wheeler to Reddiyarpatti after their night duty were hit by the car and two of them died on the spot

Published: 04th December 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Due to the accident, traffic was disrupted on NH-44 for a few hours (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Three people including two women house surgeons died in a road accident when a car lost control and rammed into a two-wheeler near Reddiyarpatti early on Saturday.

According to Tirunelveli city police, a rental cab driven by Santhosh, carrying a passenger Shanmuga Sundaram, a native of Susindram, was on its way to Thoothukudi from Kanniyakumari district.

While they were on the Kanniyakumari-Madurai National Highway (NH 44) near Reddiyarpatti, the driver who was overspeeding lost control of the car, rammed into the divider and entered the opposite lane of the NH.

Three women medicos of Tirunelveli Government Medical College who were returning home on a two-wheeler to Reddiyarpatti after their night duty were hit by the car and two of them died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Pon. Divya Gayathri (21), a native of Avudaynoor village in Tenkasi district, and R Freeda Angelin Rani (23) from Parasuramanpatti in Madurai district.

Further, another woman house surgeon, Divya Bala (21), who sustained grievous injuries, along with the cab driver Santhosh, was taken to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the passenger Shanmuga Sundaram who was traveling in the car also died on the spot.

Due to the accident, traffic was disrupted on NH-44 for a few hours. Tirunelveli Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Suresh Kumar rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Tirunelveli city traffic police registered a case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN road accident Tirunelveli
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp