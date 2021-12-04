Three including two women medicos die after cab rams into two-wheeler on National Highway in TN

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Three people including two women house surgeons died in a road accident when a car lost control and rammed into a two-wheeler near Reddiyarpatti early on Saturday.

According to Tirunelveli city police, a rental cab driven by Santhosh, carrying a passenger Shanmuga Sundaram, a native of Susindram, was on its way to Thoothukudi from Kanniyakumari district.

While they were on the Kanniyakumari-Madurai National Highway (NH 44) near Reddiyarpatti, the driver who was overspeeding lost control of the car, rammed into the divider and entered the opposite lane of the NH.

Three women medicos of Tirunelveli Government Medical College who were returning home on a two-wheeler to Reddiyarpatti after their night duty were hit by the car and two of them died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Pon. Divya Gayathri (21), a native of Avudaynoor village in Tenkasi district, and R Freeda Angelin Rani (23) from Parasuramanpatti in Madurai district.

Further, another woman house surgeon, Divya Bala (21), who sustained grievous injuries, along with the cab driver Santhosh, was taken to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the passenger Shanmuga Sundaram who was traveling in the car also died on the spot.

Due to the accident, traffic was disrupted on NH-44 for a few hours. Tirunelveli Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Suresh Kumar rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Tirunelveli city traffic police registered a case.