Bizarre: Teacher, student slap each other at Hosur govt school

A Class XI student from a government higher secondary school near Hosur was suspended from school on Saturday for allegedly attacking a teacher.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A Class XI student from a government higher secondary school near Hosur was suspended from school on Saturday for allegedly attacking a teacher. Sources said departmental action would also be taken on the teacher who allegedly slapped the student. 

According to Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari, “Last Wednesday, an English teacher slapped the student and subsequently, the student also slapped his teacher. Following an inquiry by Hosur DEO Thirumurugan on Thursday, it was found that the incident happened after the student had moved to another seat in the class which led to an argument.”

The student has been suspended for 15 days and action as per 17 (b) of TN Civil Services Rules will be taken against the teacher soon, the CEO said.

