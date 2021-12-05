STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Interim stay on blacklisting PST Constructions

Justice N Anand Venkatesh granted the interim injunction on a petition filed by VS Thennarasu, the Managing Director of PST Engineering Construction.

Published: 05th December 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained Tamil Nadu government from initiating steps for blacklisting PST Engineering Construction until January 6, 2022. This comes in the wake of complaints of shoddy construction of tenements for economically-weaker sections at Pulianthope in Chennai, under the KP Park Scheme.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh granted the interim injunction on a petition filed by VS Thennarasu, the Managing Director of PST Engineering Construction. Finding a strong prima facie case in favour of the applicant, he said blacklisting will put him in undue hardship, which cannot be compensated in terms of damages.

Moreover, he has agreed to carry out the works and make it fit for habitation, and if it is stopped, the works will come to a standstill and will not be in public interest, the judge noted. Thennarasu, in his plaint, alleged that TN Urban Habitat Development Board officials were initiating proceedings to blacklist his firm despite the company carrying out repair works and furnishing an indemnity bond, even though the period for contractual obligation had lapsed.

The alleged faults in the tenements had created a lot of political heat recently, with the local DMK MLA I Paranthaman levelling allegations against the previous government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp