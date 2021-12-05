Interim stay on blacklisting PST Constructions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained Tamil Nadu government from initiating steps for blacklisting PST Engineering Construction until January 6, 2022. This comes in the wake of complaints of shoddy construction of tenements for economically-weaker sections at Pulianthope in Chennai, under the KP Park Scheme.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh granted the interim injunction on a petition filed by VS Thennarasu, the Managing Director of PST Engineering Construction. Finding a strong prima facie case in favour of the applicant, he said blacklisting will put him in undue hardship, which cannot be compensated in terms of damages.

Moreover, he has agreed to carry out the works and make it fit for habitation, and if it is stopped, the works will come to a standstill and will not be in public interest, the judge noted. Thennarasu, in his plaint, alleged that TN Urban Habitat Development Board officials were initiating proceedings to blacklist his firm despite the company carrying out repair works and furnishing an indemnity bond, even though the period for contractual obligation had lapsed.

The alleged faults in the tenements had created a lot of political heat recently, with the local DMK MLA I Paranthaman levelling allegations against the previous government.