STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC seeks reply on petition alleging error in job allotment

The court orally told the department to file a reply by the next hearing on December 21.

Published: 05th December 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Friday sought response from the Directorate of Employment on a petition filed by a man alleging that another person was given employment under his registration number and seniority.

The petitioner, C Senthilkumar of Sivaganga, said when he checked his seniority and employment status in September this year through the department’s website, he found that some other person was provided employment under the registration number allotted to him. Claiming that the authorities did not give proper response to him on the issue, he filed the petition seeking a direction to cancel the employment given to the other person and instead provide the opportunity to him. The court orally told the department to file a reply by the next hearing on December 21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp