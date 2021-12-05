Madras HC seeks reply on petition alleging error in job allotment

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Friday sought response from the Directorate of Employment on a petition filed by a man alleging that another person was given employment under his registration number and seniority.

The petitioner, C Senthilkumar of Sivaganga, said when he checked his seniority and employment status in September this year through the department’s website, he found that some other person was provided employment under the registration number allotted to him. Claiming that the authorities did not give proper response to him on the issue, he filed the petition seeking a direction to cancel the employment given to the other person and instead provide the opportunity to him. The court orally told the department to file a reply by the next hearing on December 21.