Med student found unconscious week after ragging complaint in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A second-year MBBS student in Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital reportedly attempted to die by suicide allegedly due to ragging. According to sources, students on Sunday morning alerted the college administration that the 19-year-old MBBS student, residing in the hostel, was found unconscious. The college administration is not sure if the incident is a suicide bid and has formed a committee to investigate the matter.

Dean of DMCH Amudhavalli told TNIE, “The youth is a native of Rasipuram from Namakkal. A week ago, he had lodged a complaint with the anti-ragging helpline alleging that he was being ragged by four senior students. An inquiry was launched and the boy’s parents were notified. The youth, however, withdrew the complaint later and an entry on the matter was made by the hospital staff in the registers.”

Amudhavalli said the committee has been monitoring the youth’s health and said he is stable. The boy’s parents have been alerted, she said.

Sources in the hospital said the youth had undertaken Out-Patient Counselling at the Medical Colleges and was undergoing psychiatric treatment as he was depressed and unable to sleep. Moreover, the youth was feeling alienated after filing the complaint. The dean, however, refused to comment on it, saying it’s confidential matter.

Further, the dean said two hostel wardens have been asked to step down from their posts and new wardens will be appointed. Asked if a complaint has been filed with police, Amudhavalli said they are working with the police to ascertain the facts. When contacted, police said a case has not been registered in the Dharmapuri B1 police station.If in distress, contact Health Department’s helpline 104.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)