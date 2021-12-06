Perambalur villagers' fight against private M-sand unit continues as construction works commence

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A hard-won battle appears to have gone down the drain for Perali residents in the district as construction of the very private M-sand unit with crusher that they were opposing tooth and nail, has reportedly commenced. Worry is writ large, especially on the future of the 300-odd acres of farmland that enrich the village.

In 2019, farmers, who comprise the majority of the 500-odd families residing at the village in Kunnam taluk, received news about the construction of a new M-sand unit with crusher facility in the area. Despite reportedly no action taken over their petitions against its installation with the panchayat and Collector offices -- even those with the chief minister’s cell -- their fight continued. Their toil reportedly reaped results, with the plan to set up the plant finally abandoned in February 2020.

However, construction work on the M-sand unit reportedly commenced last month and is under way. Learning of it, the farmer residents a few days ago filed a petition with Backward Classes Welfare Minister SS Sivasankar. The villagers also adopted a resolution in the grama sabha meetings against the plant’s installation.

Dravidamani, a resident of Perali said, "We depend on agriculture for our livelihood. When there are no rains in the district we can cultivate by well irrigation. If the M-sand unit comes here our cultivation lands will be completely destroyed. The groundwater level will decrease."

C Krishnasamy, a farmer, said, "We require a lot of water for farming. If the plant comes up our livelihoods will be greatly affected. Also, thick dust would spread throughout the village and cause respiratory problems. It’s not only our village but the nearby Sitheli will be severely hit, too."

"If the plant comes up, the roads in the village will be damaged and it will be difficult to carry the agricultural produce from our farmlands. Authorities should take action to stop the setting up of the plant which will destroy the forests and our livelihoods," he added.

When contacted, a senior officer from the Ariyalur Pollution Control Board said, "Permission for the plant was granted two years ago, even before I came here. I have not received any petition from the villagers regarding this. However, I will check it if it comes up."