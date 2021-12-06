School management committees on road to revival

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With still a majority of the government schools functioning without basic amenities across the State, the school education department has decided to strengthen the School Management Committees (SMCs).

As part of it, 200 coordinators across the state have been selected to carry out SMC activities successfully.

One of the Coimbatore coordinators, T Arulanandham, who took part in a State-level meeting at Trichy recently, told TNIE, "School education department officers aim to develop schools through the SMCs. The committees connect all the stakeholders with the school. Initially, training would be given to 4,000 teachers from across the State followed by HMs in every district. An action plan is prepared by the officials."

He said the department would hold elections for the posts of SMC president, vice-president, and members.

Headmaster of Gerigepalli Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) C Veeramani from Krishnagiri told TNIE, "In 2007, I worked in Kanjanoor PUPS where only ten students came to school regularly out of a total of 28. There were many challenges such as student dropouts, child marriages, child labour, parentless students, etc in the village. To bring back them to schools, I made use of the SMC."

He added he raised awareness on SMC activities among the parents and village heads by visiting households. Later on, they showed interest and participated in SMC meetings and the school strength gradually increased, added Veeramani.

He proudly said, "Thanks to SMC activities, nearly 150 students are studying now and are getting a quality education. Besides, the school upgraded from a primary to a middle school. The students have access to proper classrooms, toilets, library, computer lab, and student clubs.”

Kanjanoor PUPS also bagged the first prize from Unicef for school hygiene and also an ISO certificate.

Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam district coordinator C Chandrasekar welcomed the move and recalled that as per the Right to Education Act, SMC should function at all schools. He urged the HMs to actively run them and develop a good rapport with the stakeholders to provide quality education to students.

SMC activities

*Increasing student strength and ensuring education to students

*Ensuring teacher-pupil ratio based on student strength

*Solving the learning disability of students

* Preparing school development plan and fulfilling it

*Engaging parents, public, local heads with school activities

*Raising awareness on student education and child rights

*Explaining disadvantages of child labour