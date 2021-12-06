STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, TNOU may offer courses on manufacturing tech for rural youth

They believe that with Tamil Nadu becoming a manufacturing hub, the project will become useful in providing skilled manpower for the industries.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) plans to offer industrial training courses to make rural youth in the State employable.TNOU vice chancellor (V-C) K Parathasarathy said three courses — certificate in manufacturing technology, diploma in manufacturing technology, and advanced diploma in manufacturing technology — have been designed in the first phase considering the industry needs.

“A proposal in this regard has been sent to the Higher Education Department. If the three courses are included in the Apprenticeship Act, students of these courses will be eligible for a stipend as well, which will immensely benefit rural youth,” said Parathasarathy. 

Study material has been developed for all three courses and TNOU officials believe the proposal will soon get the green signal. According to the Apprenticeship Act, all private or public sector units with a workforce of over 40, have been mandated to engage apprentices, who would constitute 2.5-10 per cent of the workforce.

TNOU officials said if the proposal is approved by the State government, it will have multiple benefits. “First, if the course becomes popular, it will increase our revenue. Secondly, the industrial course will enhance skills of rural youth and make them employable, increasing opportunities,” said the V-C.

