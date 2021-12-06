Tamil Nadu Governor’s bid to meet college principals kicks up a storm

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A letter from Bharathidasan University (BDU) seeking “confirmation” of participation from principals of all the colleges under it in a meeting with Governor RN Ravi that is scheduled later this week has sparked a controversy.The meeting, scheduled for December 8, came to light after university Registrar K Gopinath issued a circular to the colleges on December 4, seeking confirmation of participation of the principals.

This comes when the university is set to hold its 39th convocation at its Tiruchy campus on December 9. Calling it a “totally unwanted meeting”, Balamurugan, president of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), said, “What is the purpose of the governor meeting the principals? Unlike ever before, the registrar is going out of the way and trying to host a meeting between the governor and principals. We object to the meeting.”

Association members recalled a similar attempt by Rajagopal, then PA to former governor Banwarilal Purohit, who a couple of years ago, had scheduled a meeting with various stakeholders of the university. “What is the whole agenda behind the meeting? This is purely an attempt by the governor’s office to take over the responsibility of the government and run a parallel administration. The meeting is scheduled in an official place during an official event. This is a breach of all protocols set for years, and this is unprecedented,” said Pandiyan, former president of AUT.

While a few appreciated the governor’s office for listening to the grievances of the college staff, they question the motive of the meeting as the institutions are run directly under the control of the State education department.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a syndicate member of Bharathidasan University said, “The governor has no role in the administrative affairs of the university. In that case, why is the governor trying to include himself in college matters by meeting the principals? No governor ever in the history of the university has done so.”