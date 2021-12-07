AIADMK urges state to reduce vegetable prices

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam urged the State government to bring down the prices of vegetables. According to a statement, Panneerselvam said prices of most vegetables have now doubled compared with the rates on November 24. Saying that reports have surfaced of PDS employees refusing to sell vegetables in shops, Panneerselvam said they (the employees) were forced to bear the expenses of unsold vegetables and urged the State to convene talks with the PDS staff to arrive at an amicable solution.
