GRH doctor suspended for sexual harassment of woman patient

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Director of Medical Education (DME) suspended a 51-year-old radiologist, working as the Senior Resident at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), for sexually harassing a patient. The patient, who had undergone a kidney transplant, reportedly went to the hospital to undergo an abdomen scan on November 27.

According to hospital sources, the patient went to the GRH to undergo an abdomen scan on November 26. However, she was reportedly asked to come the next day. As advised, the woman went to the hospital’s scan centre at the Super Speciality Block again on November 27 along with her mother. 

Dr K Chakravarthi, who was on duty at the scan centre, allegedly asked the patient’s mother and the female nursing assistant to wait outside the scan room. Minutes later, she walked out of the room in tears, complaining that the doctor sexually harassed her, sources told TNIE. The woman and her mother later reported the incident to the Head of Department Dr Sundari and was then taken to the notice of Dean Dr A Rathinavel. Based on the complaint, a three-member inquiry committee, comprising two women doctors, was formed by the hospital dean. 

Following an inquiry conducted by the committee that found the senior doctor guilty of the offence based on circumstantial evidence, a detailed report was submitted by the GRH Dean to the DME Dr R Narayana Babu on Friday. Acting on the report, the Director of Medical Education, on Monday, ordered the suspension of Dr K Chakravarthi for sexual misconduct with a patient. The senior doctor has been working at GRH for over a decade, informed sources.

