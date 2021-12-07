STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC priest alleges casteist abuse, wants to quit job

Published: 07th December 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A priest belonging to Scheduled Caste has alleged that he was ill-treated based on his caste by a colleague. In a complaint to the police, he said he would rather quit the job rather than face such treatment.

According to sources, M Mahesh Kumar (31) was appointed as priest at Muktheshwarar temple, a sub temple of Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, on August 14. He was among the first set of priests, who included non-brahmins, appointed across the State in temples under HR&CE Department.

Kumar, along with his wife, moved from Dharapuram in Tiruppur after the appointment and stayed in the temple quarters. The complaint was lodged  against M Varadhan, another temple employee managing the prasadam stall and living in the same quarters.

Talking to TNIE, Kumar said, “Varadhan, without any provocation, verbally abused me and my wife. On November 22, he came to our house in an inebriated state and hurled casteist slurs on me, following which I complained to the temple joint commissioner. On Sunday, he again came to my home drunk and threatened me.”

In the complaint, Kumar said Vardhan asked him to withdraw the complaint and again used casteist slur, besides threatening him. Police said they have invited both parties to the station for an inquiry. Temple officials said they had asked for an explanation from Varadhan and said appropriate action will be taken.

