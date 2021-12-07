STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC/ST Scholarship funds of Rs 17 crore misappropriated in TN colleges

Sources said government officials and college authorities misappropriated the funds in connivance with one another. 

Published: 07th December 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

scholarship

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: As much as Rs 17.36 crore allotted for Scheduled Caste/Tribe students’ scholarships in over 65 colleges in Tamil Nadu was allegedly misappropriated between 2011 and 2014. Now, based on a complaint, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption’s (DVAC) Special Investigation Cell (SIC) has registered a case against unidentified officials from the Higher Education department and various colleges.

Sources said government officials and college authorities misappropriated the funds in connivance with one another. The special audit report mentioned that the fraud was committed in 37 different ways, and the largest chunk of Rs 4.34 crore was misappropriated from the scholarship amount due to government-quota students (see chart).The preliminary inquiry audit report revealed that SC/ST scholarships due to government-quota students were misappropriated causing a loss of Rs 4.34 crore to the government. 

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is set to investigate 52 colleges across Tamil Nadu, seven joint directors of collegiate education, and 11 officials of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. “Also, relevant documents/records and material evidence will be collected to substantiate all allegations,” said sources.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered a case under Sections 409, 420 r/w 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code; 13 (1)(c)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act; and 13(1)(a) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.Meanwhile, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department joint secretary S Palanisamy said he is yet to receive the details of the case and will comment on the issue subsequently.

