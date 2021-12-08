AIADMK polls: Madras HC reserves orders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved orders on maintainability of a petition challenging the organisational polls in AIADMK to elect the party’s coordinator and joint coordinator. The First Bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu reserved the orders without mentioning the date.

The petitioner, J Jayachandran, prayed for orders to the Election Commission of India not to approve the election of former CMs O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami as coordinator and co-coordinator of the party. The bench wondered why the ECI was made the first respondent in the petition that challenges a party’s organisational poll.The AIADMK’s election officers on Monday declared that both OPS and EPS were elected unopposed to the two top posts.