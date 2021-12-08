STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambedkar anniversary clash: Over 60 booked, 8 held

Agitated locals from the Thevar community then pelted stones at the party workers, which then led to retaliation.

Published: 08th December 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Over 60 persons have been booked while eight were arrested in connection with the violence that broke out on Monday, reportedly among VCK workers and locals in Pattavarthi, over commemoration of Dr BR Ambedkar’s 65th death anniversary.

Party workers led by district secretary P Ravichandran protested in front of the RDO office in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday, demanding action against the alleged desecration of the portrait of Dr Ambedkar at Pattavarthi on the latter’s death anniversary. 

On Monday, a group of VCK functionaries led by M Eezhavalavan reportedly tried to garland a portrait of Dr Ambedkar that they had installed near the bus shelter in Pattavarthi, despite opposition from villagers and without having permission from the police. Agitated locals from the Thevar community then pelted stones at the party workers, which then led to retaliation. The police intervened and dispersed the groups.

